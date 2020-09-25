M25 anticlockwise side to be closed well into the afternoon for collision investigation work

#M25 still no signs of movement on the M25, Many drivers are at the brunt of it and have been sitting here since 5.15am, lots of emergency services working hard with traffic backing up as far as you can see.
The M25 in Kent is closed in both directions between J5 and J4 near Sevenoaks due to a serious collision.
Emergency services including Kent police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time. Additional journey times are also expected on diversion routes.
Further incident information is available on our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps. For urgent real time assistance, our 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
Anticlockwise diversion route;
Road users are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs. From the M25 J5 follow the A21 Sevenoaks. On the M25 spur/A21 take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Sevenoaks. At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Maidstone. At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A224 towards Bromley. Cross the M26 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit towards Bromley. Continue to the A224/A21 “Hewitt’s roundabout” and take the 5th exit onto the M25 link to re-join the M25 at J4.
Further UPDATE:
It’s anticipate the anticlockwise side to be closed well into the afternoon for collision investigation work.
Please avoid the area.