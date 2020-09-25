A man is currently in custody following a report of a burglary at a Swindon snooker club.

At approximately 3am this morning (25/09), officers were tasked to an intruder alarm at Jesters Snooker Club in Greenbridge Road.

When they arrived at the scene, a door to the venue had been smashed and two men were seen to make off from the location towards Marlowe Avenue.

One of the men was detained and searched and found in possession of a large charity box containing cash. The 36-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Gablecross custody for further questioning. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the second man.

Insp Louis McCoy said: “We are conducting further enquiries in relation to this incident this morning including an extensive scope of CCTV opportunities, however, we’d urge anyone who may have been passing the area, especially those who may have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to get in touch.”