Officers investigating a collision in New Milton in January this year, in which a pedestrian died, have charged a man.

The incident, involving a pedestrian and DAF lorry, happened just after 1pm in Station Road on January 20, this year.

Sadly, Margaret Fraser, 89, of Waverley Road, New Milton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now charged a man following the collision.

Gary Horbury, 57, of Ferndale Road, New Milton, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

He will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on October 13.