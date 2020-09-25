As tougher restrictions are brought in across the UK in response to the increased R level of Coronavirus cases, shoppers across Hampshire and the rest of the UK are hitting the supermarkets once more in a panic for items in fear of a second lockdown.

Families are once again struggling to get everyday household and food items such as toilet rolls, pasta, paracetamol and baby foods as the aisles go crazy.

Some supermarkets and stores have already implemented plans to limit the amount of items purchased per customer, but the volume of buyers are still meaning stocks are going quickly despite stores reassuring shoppers the suppliers will not run out.

From tonight pubs, bars and restaurants will have to abide by the new curfew in place and close the doors at 10pm. Stricter measures are likely to come into force if the current plan fails to curb the increase in rising cases.

The NHS’ Covid-19 app is now available to download, with thousands already signed up to the new system.

Sarah Wesley a mum of two told us, “I’ve come to do our weekly shop to find people are emptying the shelves again leaving us family’s with children having to hunt around other shops for anything left, Its just selfish”.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has sent a “plea from the heart” for people not to start panic buying in an appeal on her Wednesday morning ITV1 show.