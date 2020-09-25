Suspect arrested following suspicious incidents in Aylesford

Police have said, a suspect has been arrested by investigators after a man was reported approaching children in the Aylesford area.

On 19 September 2020, a man driving a black car in Greenacres is alleged to have invited a boy into his car.

At around the same time two days later, a man in a black car beckoned to a boy playing in a front garden on the same estate.

The following day, Kent Police received a report that a man in a black hatchback asked a girl to get into his car in Teapot Lane.

Arrest

The 20-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested on Thursday 24 September on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm and distress, and was taken into police custody.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Featherstone of the Maidstone Child Protection Unit said: ‘Although the children returned safely home, these were very distressing incidents.

‘We continue to investigate these reports and would urge anyone who may have seen anything or who may have information about these or similar incidents to come forward.’

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 21-0717.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org