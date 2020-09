A man has been charged with the murder of Loeike Guei in Mitcham.

Raphael Kokkinos, 33 of Polworth Road, SW16 was charged on Friday, 25 September with murder. He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later today (25 September).

This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

The body of Loeike, aged 23 from Thornton Heath, was found on Commonside East, Mitcham on Thursday, 17 September.