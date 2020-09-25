Philip Blanch, of Belaugh Avenue in Lowestoft, Suffolk, carried out the assaults between 1975 and 1977 when the victim was between 12 and 13 years old.

Blanch was sentenced to 24 months for each count to be served concurrently, suspended for 24 months. He is subject to an electronically monitored four month curfew from 7pm to 7am and was ordered to pay costs of £1,500.

The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s.

The court heard that he had also been found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Guildford Crown Court in November 2014, following which he was sentenced to 40 months in prison and was put on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Fiona Clare, who investigated the case, said: “Philip Blanch is a predatory sexual offender who groomed and assaulted his young victim over a number of years.

“The victim was a caddy at a local golf club who initially trusted Blanch, but Blanch took full advantage of that trust for his own gratification.

“I would like to commend the victim for his bravery in giving evidence and helping bring Blanch to justice.”