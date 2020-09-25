Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the M25, near Sevenoaks.

Shortly after 5am on Friday 25 September 2020 a road sweeping vehicle and lorry, with crane attached, were involved in a collision, anti-clockwise, between Junctions 4 and 5.

Officers attended the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service. The driver of the road sweeping vehicle was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed whilst officers investigate the circumstances of the collision. Motorists are advised to expect delays and, where possible, use alternative routes.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/SW/84/20.

You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.