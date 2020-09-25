The M25 is closed after a crane has been in Collision with a Road sweeper

The M25 is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 5 and Junction 4 due to a collision

Kent police are in attendance after a road sweeper has been involved in a collision with a crane.

The Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance has also bene called to the scene along with Police Paramedics and the Fire service.

There are already long delays on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

A diversion route has been put in place

From M25 J5 follow the A21 Sevenoakes. On the M25 spur/A21 take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Sevenoakes. At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A25 towards Maidstone. At the next roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A224 towards Bromley. Cross the M26 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit towards Bromley. Continue to the A224/A21 “Hewitt’s roundabout” and take the 5th exit onto the M25 link to re-join the M25 at J4