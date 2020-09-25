The trio were attending a domestic violence call from a woman who said her partner was smashing up her flat, was threatening to take an overdose

Three Leicestershire Police Officers who saved the life of a knife-wielding man who had cut his own throat have been nominated for The National Police Bravery Awards.

PC Steve Isherwood, PC Stephen Williams and PC Alex Cullum-Kenyon’s brave actions will now see them join more than 90 colleagues from across England and Wales nominated for their courageous acts at the prestigious Awards Event in London.

The trio were attending a domestic violence call on 1 March 2020 from a woman who said her partner was smashing up her flat, was threatening to take an overdose, had assaulted her and had tried to throw her down the stairs.

The woman had managed to escape and take refuge in a neighbours’ house and was being looked after by another team of officers. She was being called by her partner on her phone who was still threatening to take his own life.

On arrival, the officers managed to contain the property, but one officer could see the man was still inside and appeared to be holding a large knife to his throat. The officer then began to negotiate with the man and asked him to drop the weapon.

However, he ignored the plea and slashed at this throat. He was bleeding profusely from the wound and was clearly in danger of losing his life.

The officers then forced the front door with Tasers drawn as they knew the man was still armed, before finding him in the bathroom with blood pouring from his neck.

PC Williams managed to stem the flow of blood using a towel, and the officers administered crucial first aid as they waited for ambulance crews to arrive to take him for emergency hospital care.

The suspect pleaded guilty at Court for the domestic assault and was given 14 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months. He also received a rehabilitation order and a restraining order.

Leicestershire Police Federation Chairman Dave Stokes said the fast response from the officers – whilst still facing an unknown danger – had undoubtedly saved the man’s life.

“They got in quickly and managed to find this man who was armed and had already proved to be violent and dangerous,” he said.

“Decisions have to me made dynamically and in split-seconds – police officers have no power of hindsight. It really can be life of death.

“I’m certain without the quick actions of Steve, Stephen and Alex and their first aid skills the man in question would have died. They are very worthy of this nomination, and we are very proud of them all.”

The National Police Bravery Awards honour officers from across England and Wales who have performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

As nominees, PCs Isherwood, Williams and Cullum-Kenyon, will attend a prestigious daytime reception and evening awards ceremony in London in July 2021. The 2020 event – the 25th National Police Bravery Awards – had been scheduled to take place this past summer but had to be cancelled due to Coronavirus.

Nevertheless the Police Federation of England and Wales wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the fantastic work of all 94 nominees from across the country online from today (September 24).

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the nominees from across England and Wales. The actions of these courageous officers provide a small snapshot of the amazing work our colleagues carry out day in and day out.

“PC Steve Isherwood, PC Stephen Williams and PC Alex Cullum-Kenyon’s brave actions are worthy of huge praise. This man clearly showed he had no fear about using the knife, so they had a difficult balance to achieve between protecting themselves and trying to save him. What heroes.

“As a Police Federation, we wanted to make sure these brave officers received the recognition they deserve in the year their actions were meant to be celebrated. And we look forward to seeing them all in person – and revealing regional and national winners – when the time is right in 2021.”

The National Police Bravery Awards are sponsored by Police Mutual.

John Perks, Chief Executive Officer of Police Mutual, said: “Police Mutual is, as always, proud to be supporting the National Police Bravery Awards in its 25th anniversary year. Despite having to postpone the original ceremony, the officers’ courage has never been forgotten – they all showed commitment to keeping the public safe in the most demanding of circumstances.

“We very much look forward to meeting all the nominated officers in July 2021 for the ceremony, and our chance to give our thanks in person.”