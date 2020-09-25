The victim was walking past a bus stop on Vincent Walk in Southmpton when another man spat at him

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40’s was assaulted in Vincents Walk and Hanover Buildings in Southampton yesterday, 23 September.

The victim was walking past a bus stop on Vincent Walk between 5pm and 5.30pm when another man spat at him.

The man then chased the victim to outside Bella Italia, in Hanover Buildings, where he continued to assault him.

The victim suffered injuries to his head and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

A 44-year-old man, from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the assault are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage.