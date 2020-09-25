PC Daniel Stride was stabbed multiple times by a psychotic drug user he had been trying to help. He was on patrol with a colleague when a report came through about a suspected burglary. They found the property in darkness and were concerned for the state of mind of the informant. While they waited for an ambulance, the man pulled a large kitchen knife from his bedside drawer and stabbed PC Stride twice in the chest just catching his body armour. He couldn’t free his hands to reach to his protective equipment and decided to grab the knife, which cut into his fingers. He managed to pin it and his assailant to the bed.

Kent Police Federation Chairman Neil Mennie said: “He showed not just policing skill, but unbelievable courage and determination. He’s a credit to Kent Police.”