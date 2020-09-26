A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice

Detectives investigating the murder of Loeike Guei in Mitcham have made a second arrest.

On the evening of Thursday, 25 September, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice.

He remains in custody at a South London police station.

A man has been charged with the murder of Loeike Guei.

Raphael Kokkinos, 33 of Polworth Road, SW16 was charged on Friday, 25 September. He appeared in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court later that day. He will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 27 September.

The body of Loeike, aged 23 from Thornton Heath, was found on Commonside East, Mitcham on Thursday, 17 September.

This investigation is led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.