Officers in Folkestone have charged a suspect with shoplifting, theft and burglary.

The town’s local policing team has been investigating after items were taken from a number of shops in August and September this year.

Andrew Short has been charged with six counts of theft from a shop, relating to alcohol, cosmetics and cleaning products stolen between 19 August and 24 September 2020.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed address, is also charged with burglary, after a television was taken from the property in Dymchurch, and the theft of £100 in the same town.

Mr Short appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 25 September 2020 and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on 26 October 2020.