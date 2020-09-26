Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating two ten-year-old boys from Swindon who were reported missing this afternoon.

Archie Dibble and Kailan Vines-Morgan, who are both ten, were reported missing by their families earlier today and are believed to be together.

They are both from the Penhill area and there have been possible sightings near the Asda at the Orbital shopping centre.

Archie is described as white, of small build, with dark brown hair, and is wearing a blue and yellow football t-shirt, and shorts.

Kailan is described as white, of small build, with brown hair and is wearing a green shirt with skulls on the front and possibly black trousers. He is believed to be on a white and purple bike.

Anyone who sees the boys is urged to call Wiltshire Police on 999, quoting log 180 of today (26/09).