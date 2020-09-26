Can you help to trace this man in connection with a burglary at a property in Brighton earlier this month.

Police would like to trace this man in connection with a burglary at a property in Brighton earlier this month.

A man went into a house in London Road between 3.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday 2 September and made a quick search before leaving. Nothing was stolen.

Crime Investigator Kirsty Gill said: “We have released this image of a man we would like to identify in connection with this burglary. If anyone knows who he is or has any information about him please contact us.”

Report online or ring 101 quoting serial 922 of 02/09.