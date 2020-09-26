Two men have today (Friday, September 25) been found guilty of kidnap, rape and sexual assault, after three separate incidents in Northampton last year.

Trofim Midoni, 21, previously of Queens Road, Northampton, and Valeriu Frunza, 24, previously of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, were both found guilty of the offences following an eight-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

All of the offences happened over the weekend of November 30, 2019 – December 2, 2019.

The first incident involved the men beating and sexually assaulting a woman in their car before she managed to escape at a location near Ringstead. The second woman was also sexually assaulted and beaten in the men’s car before being abandoned in a field near Keyston. The last incident involved the men sexually assaulting a third woman in their car before raping her.

All three women bravely reported what had happened to them to police officers and an investigation was quickly launched with Midoni and Frunza arrested a short time later, charged, and remanded into custody.

After attending court to give evidence, both men were found guilty of all charges. They will be sentenced on Friday, November 20 at Northampton Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Liz Basham, said: “The bravery that these women have shown throughout this trial cannot be commended highly enough. All three attended court to present their evidence and they did so with strength, clarity and courage.

“I am pleased that we have seen justice served by the jury today in the form of these guilty verdicts.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.

“Finally I want to thank the members of the public who assisted the victims and who came forward to provide vital evidence which helped us to identify Midoni and Frunza – their help was paramount in securing justice for these three brave women.”

Cited By: Northamptonshire Police

Image(s): Northamptonshire Police

Date: 25th September 2020.

Time: 14.28 BST.