Following a weekend of action in Hastings, four arrests were made and seven weapons seized. 

Sussex Police is tackling knife crime in East Sussex with increased proactive patrols, searches and knife sweeps as part of a number of days of action in Eastbourne, Rother, Wealden and Hastings.



The activities use funding secured from the Home Office dedicated to combating serious violence across Sussex.



During a weekend of action in Hastings, four arrests were made and seven weapons seized.



On 5 September, officers executed a warrant at an address in Hastings and located a small quantity of cannabis. The person of interest – a 35-year-old woman – had attempted to import a taser torch which had been intercepted by UK Border Force. She was transported to Hastings Police Station for a voluntary interview.



The suspect fully admitted the attempted importation and possession of cannabis and was served a community resolution where she was required to acknowledge receipt of an official warning letter for the importation offence and complete a Drugs Link Refferal to an online training course.. She also surrendered a small hand axe.



Officers then responded to a report of a found knife in a bush in Farley Bank and safely recovered the weapon.



On 6 September, officers stopped and searched a vehicle at Falaise Skate Park. A 30-year-old woman failed a drugs wipe and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. She has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Later that day, officers spotted a group of young men behaving suspiciously by a vehicle.

All were searched and found in possession of a significant quantity of cannabis and cash. Two 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug. They have been released under investigation.

As a result address searches were conducted and officers recovered cannabis, two firearms thought to be gas pistols, a large zombie knife, a machete and a baseball bat.



Teams have also been carrying out proactive patrols and conducting stop and searches in Eastbourne and Wealden districts as part of activities to prevent knife crime, gather intelligence and remove harmful items from the streets of East Sussex.

Inspector Howard Nevill said: “Our priority is keeping local communities safe and feeling safe. That’s why we are devoting significant resources to engage with residents about knife crime and target offenders.



“Sussex is a safe place to live. Although knife-related incidents remain relatively low in the region in comparison with the national picture, we are determined to keep these harmful items off our streets.



“It remains a dangerous misconception that carrying a knife makes you safer, as it actually puts you and those around you at a greater risk. We encourage anyone who carries a knife for protection, or is considering doing so, to seek help.



“We have amnesty bins at a number of police stations where knives can be safely disposed of – no questions asked.



“If you have any information about knife crime please report it to us online or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999. You can report anonymously at fearless.org”.