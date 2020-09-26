Police have today issued a fresh appeal to the public as today marks one year since the disappearance of missing Dean Cassell from Portsmouth.

The 52-year-old was last seen in person at around 3.30pm on Thursday 26 September 2019 in the Widley Court Drive area of Cosham.

He was reported missing three days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Previously, police have released CCTV images of a man we believe to be Dean, from the evening of Thursday 26 September 2019.

They show him withdrawing money from the NatWest ATM in West Street, Havant, and later, on the platform of Nutbourne railway station in West Sussex.

Police say;

“We are issuing these photos again as part of a fresh plea to anyone who may have seen him at all either recently, or over the last year.

Please take a good look at all of the images we have released. Does it remind you of someone you have seen recently?

Dean is described as:

• White

• 5ft 9ins tall

• Very slim

• No hair

• Normally has no facial hair

Dean was last seen wearing a dark puffer-style jacket, pale blue jeans, dark trainers, and a black backpack with thick straps.

He is known to visit Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham, Chichester and Brighton, so we are asking people with connections to these areas to spread this appeal.”

If you have seen Dean, please call us on 101, quoting the reference number 44190347803.