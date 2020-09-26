As part of Surrey Police’s ongoing work in partnership with the Metropolitan Police to disrupt the supply of class A drugs, Hussein Abdulkadir, 21, of Sutton Close, Pinner, Hillingdon has been sentenced for dealing heroin and crack cocaine

Following a joint investigation, Abdulkadir was identified as being a key figure in a county drugs line operation which was to supply crack cocaine and heroin into Surrey. The investigation identified that Abdulkadir was operating the drugs line from the comfort of his own home using a number of mobile phones to direct others to sell the Class A drugs within the county.

On July 29, 2020 Surrey and Metropolitan Police officers conducted a warrant at Abdulkadir’s home address where he was arrested a brought into Surrey Police custody where he was later charged and remanded for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between May 31and July 29 2020.

On September 17 2020, Abdulkadir was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment after pleading guilty at Guildford Crown Court.

PC Munday, who investigated the case, said: “I’d like to remind people of the importance of providing information to us when they suspect drug dealing is taking place in their communities. You might not think it – but a little can really go a long way and we’re grateful for every single call. I hope this sentence will make anyone involved with the supply of drugs think twice before they offend on the streets of Surrey.”

Anyone with concerns about drug related crime in their area are urged to call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, suspicions can be raised anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What are the signs of potential drug dealing?

– Lots of visitors, who don’t stay very long, arriving at all times of the day and night

– People waiting in cars outside particular properties exchanging small packets or cash

– Lone/vulnerable neighbours suddenly having groups of young men living at their address.

What we want to know:

– Time, date and place

– Vehicle registrations and the make, model and colour

– Descriptions of people and details of what they were doing

– Direction they travelling to and from

– How many times you have seen them – is it always at the same time of day?

Don’t put yourself at risk while gathering this information. Please always pass the information to the police and do not confront or approach suspected drug dealer.