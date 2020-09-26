Leon Makoni, 18, from Tunbridge Wells, and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with two counts of robbery and possession of a knife

Three people have been charged after two men were robbed of their possessions in Tunbridge Wells.

On Thursday 24 September 2020 at around 8.40pm a group of people are reported to have approached two men in Merrion Way. The victims were threatened and had a jacket, bag and rings stolen from them.

Kent Police officers carried out enquiries in the local area where they arrested a man and two teenage boys during the early hours on Friday 25 September.

Leon Makoni, 18, of Grange Road in Tunbridge Wells, and two 17-year-old boys were charged with two counts of robbery and possession of a knife.

Mr Makoni has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 26 September.

The two teenagers are due to appear at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 26 October and 23 November.