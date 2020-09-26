Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man with links to Leeds.

Martin Simpson, aged 57, was reported missing earlier this month from the Portsmouth area but has connections to Leeds, and to Harehills.

Martin is described as white, around 5ft 2 and of medium build. He has short shaven black hair with grey in it. Martin speaks with a Yorkshire accent and has a tattoo of a cross on his left arm which is blue/green in colour.