Emergency services were called to the Shell Petrol Station in Wickham at around 10pm on Friday night after a car ploughed across the roundabout on the A32 into the side of the Petrol garage close to the roundabout.

Police, Fire and Ambulance services were sent to the scene and cordoned off the garage and forecourt as parts of the building had collapsed.

A male driver was treated at the scene by South Central Ambulance Services for minor injuries.

Recovery services removed the blue vehicle from the building.

Structural engineers have been called in to assess the damage to the building and the garage is to be “made safe”. Investigations are ongoing as to the exact cause of the collision.

The garage will remain closed until further notice.