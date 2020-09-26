Police have released images of items that we believe may be stolen in an effort to reunite them with their owners

Police are releasing images of items that we believe may be stolen in an effort to reunite them with their owners

The items have been recovered from the wooded area next to Vernon Way, Guildford. They were stolen from several outbuildings in Beckingham Road, Guildford between September 7 and 9.

If you recognise any of the items and you have any further information which could help us with our investigation please call 101, quoting reference number PR/45200095132.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

We’d like to take this opportunity to remind you of the following crime prevention advice:

Register your valuables using an accredited property database.

Take photographs and keep documents like receipts related to your property so you can prove ownership.

Mark your property with a forensic marking product such as www.selectadna.co.uk

For more tips on keeping your belongings safe, visit our website: https://www.surrey.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/