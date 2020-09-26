This was a frightening experience for the victim an 86-year-old man who fortunately was uninjured

At around 12.20pm on Wednesday 16 September the victim, an 86-year-old man, was leaving the White Horse Inn in Wheatley Road when he was approached by two unknown women, one of these women obstructed him leaving the premises.

Both women grabbed the victim and stole his watch. They ran off in the direction of Stanton St John.

The first offender is described as a white woman in her twenties, around 5ft 6ins, slim with dark hair. She was wearing a pale blue facemask, white top, tight black bottoms, either tights or trousers.

The second offender is described as a white woman in her twenties, mousey brown hair and of larger build. She was possibly wearing yellow trousers.

Both women are believed to of left the scene in a black vehicle.

Designated Investigator Rebekah Kent based at Abingdon police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who fortunately was uninjured.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have details about this incident.

“If you think you saw the women described or have any information you think could help our investigation, please get in touch.

“You can call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference 43200291030.

“If you would prefer to remain 100% anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”