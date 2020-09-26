A fire has this morning broken out in an assisted living accommodation Graylings Court building in Beechfield Court in Shirley, smoke was this morning seen bellowing from the building.

Three crews from St Marys and Redbridge stations were sent shortly before 8am to the incident along side an incident commander.

South Central Ambulance Service were in attendance.

Hampshire Police also assisted, and extra care staff have been drafted in to assist Emergency services provide care to the residents.

It is believed that resident escaped any serious injuries.