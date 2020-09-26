Two men are to appear in court on a charge of attempting to burgle a residential property in Southwater.

Thomas Riley, 32, unemployed, of Seafield Road, Hove, and Riordan Imbimbo, 21, a plasterer, of Upton Gardens, West Tarring, Worthing, have been summonsed to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court on 9 December to answer a charge that on 6 February they attempted to burgle the property in Roman Lane, Southwater.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS , follows an investigation by the West Sussex Community Investigations Team.