Updates on the UK travel corridor list

List of countries, territories and regions from where you can travel to England and may not have to self-isolate.
Countries, territories and regions on the travel corridor list
You may not have to self-isolate if you are travelling from one of the countries, territories or regions listed below. You will still need to complete the passenger locator form before you enter the UK.
You will need to self-isolate if you visited or made a transit stop in a country, territory or region that is not on the list in the 14 days before you arrive in England.
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- the Azores
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Cayman Islands
- the Channel Islands
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- Gibraltar
- Germany
- Greece (except the islands of Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos – if you arrive in England from any of these islands you will need to self-isolate)
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- the Isle of Man
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Macao (Macau)
- Madeira
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- Poland
- San Marino
- Seychelles
- Singapore (if you arrived in England from Singapore before 4am 19 September 2020 you will need to self-isolate)
- South Korea
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- St Barthélemy
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand (if you arrived in England from Thailand before 4am 19 September 2020 you will need to self-isolate)
- Turkey
- Vatican City State
- Vietnam
The Goverment say they will keep the conditions in these countries, territories and regions under review. If they worsen we will reintroduce self-isolation requirements.