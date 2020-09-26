Updates on the UK travel corridor list

Countries, territories and regions on the travel corridor list

You may not have to self-isolate if you are travelling from one of the countries, territories or regions listed below. You will still need to complete the passenger locator form before you enter the UK .

You will need to self-isolate if you visited or made a transit stop in a country, territory or region that is not on the list in the 14 days before you arrive in England.

The Goverment say they will keep the conditions in these countries, territories and regions under review. If they worsen we will reintroduce self-isolation requirements.