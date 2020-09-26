Door supervisor Connor McMillan saved the life of a man who was stabbed near Crown Point Shopping Car Park in Denton, Greater Manchester.

Connor, 23, from Denton, works for ABM Group Ltd and is also a CCTV specialist. When he was on duty on Tuesday 7 July, he received a radio call from security control telling him that a young man had been stabbed.

Without hesitation, Connor grabbed a first aid kit from the control room and rushed to the scene. The man who had been stabbed was lying on the floor clutching his chest. One of Connor’s colleagues had caught the man who had carried out the stabbing.

Connor starting by checking whether the victim was conscious. He appeared to be in shock from loss of blood. Connor cleaned the wound and began packing it with bandages to stem the flow.

While attending to his wounds, Connor realised that the victim was the brother of a friend. He reassured him while keeping pressure on the wound. Crown Point’s Shopping Centre Manager, Alan Barker, and his colleague, Lisa Craig, ran to the scene to help and called the emergency services. Connor continued to reassure the victim while Lisa covered him to keep him warm. Between them they stabilised his condition, and when the ambulance arrived paramedics took over. They told Connor that if he had not carried out emergency first aid the man may well have died at the scene.

Connor’s life-saving efforts were commended by his employer, ABM Ltd, who gave him their ABM Gold Hero Award. Andrew Gwynne, MP for Denton and Reddish also gave him a Community Award.

When we spoke to Connor, he said:

I was mentally and physically numb because I’ve never had to deal with an incident like that before. I put my training to good use, and I kept calm and didn’t think of the consequences. I did my best for the man by packing his wound and keeping him talking, and I kept him alive.

After the incident, Connor discovered that the man had survived his injuries, but he had suffered a punctured lung and damage to his heart.

The man’s family got in touch later to say thank you. His sister said that he had made a recovery and was convalescing in hospital.

When we asked Connor about the incident, he said:

Security operatives, as first responders, are taught first aid. It has come in handy a few times. In a situation like this, you just have to do what you can. Your training and instinct take over. I think the role of security operatives is changing – the role we play now is not just providing security. We also offer support, give basic first aid, and help people feel safe.

Connor’s story is part of the SIA’s #SIAHeroes campaign. He is one of 400,000 licensed security operatives in the UK who have continued to work as critical workers and keyworkers, guarding hospitals, sheltered accommodation, supporting social distancing in supermarkets, and other essential operations.

Ian Todd, the SIA Chief Executive, said:

It’s important to remember that many in the security industry are working as critical and key workers during this emergency. Connor’s story is testament to the fact that despite the challenges, many operatives and businesses are going the extra mile to serve their communities.

The SIA is promoting the industry’s dedication and commitment through the #SIAHeroes campaign. It is sharing inspiring stories of security operatives who are keeping the public safe and secure at this critical time.