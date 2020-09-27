Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Nabeel Junaid, 17-years-old, from Greenford.

Nabeel was last seen on Tuesday, 22 September at 7am in Upminster.

He is approximately 5ft 4inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and shirt.

He is known to frequent the areas of Greenford and Upminster.

Detective Sergeant David Jelliman, from West Area Safeguarding, said: “Nabeel, if you are reading this you are not in trouble. We and your family just want to see you home safe and well, so please get in touch with us.

“I am asking the public to urgently contact us if they have seen Nabeel, or know of his whereabouts, on 101 quoting reference number 20MIS031954.”