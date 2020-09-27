A grey Ferrari 488 with a retail price of £251,590 was badly damaged in a collision between a van on the junction of Moorside Road and Easton Lane in Winchester on Saturday morning.

The 2017 luxury sports car is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at 211 Mph top Speed, it was later recovered.

Police attended the scene and conducted an investigation, but luckily the only injury was to the owners pride and joy, and not him.

The vehicles current owner only acquired the Ferrari 19 days ago, and was currently run on a motor traders policy.

Witnesses said of the shock to see the Ferrari awaiting at the junction only to be side swiped by a van.