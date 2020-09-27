There is currently no estimates for how long the closure is likely to remain in place on the M11 in Essex

The M11 in Essex is currently closed southbound between junctions 8 (Stanstead Airport) and 7 (Harlow) due to an ongoing Essex Police incident.

Highways England traffic officers are on scene working with Essex Police to manage traffic at the scene. There is currently no estimates for how long the closure is likely to remain in place.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.