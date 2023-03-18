Saturday, March 18, 2023
C𝗮𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗲?

by uknip247

The picture above was taken where she was last seen at Snow Hill train station in Birmingham on Tuesday 14 March at just before 11pm

Renee is described as a white female, slim build, with long brown dark hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black coat, grey jumper, joggers, white Nike trainers and carrying a black bag.

It is not known where Renee went after she left the train station. She has been known to frequent locations in Birmingham, Manchester and Derby.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call 999 immediately.

