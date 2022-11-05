10 Pumps attending a fire in Haywards Heath

West Sussex Fire Rescue Service are currently tackling a fire in Bolnore Farm Lane near Haywards Heath. They were called at 7.08pm to the fire in a former care home building.

Local residents are advised to keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke – please share.

10 engines are currently in attendance.

Photo Used with permission

ROAD CLOSURE: The B2272 in Hayward’s Heath has been closed both ways, from the Havester to the Cuckfield bypass.

West Sussex Fire said “Please continue to avoid the area and keep windows closed as we work to bring this fire under control”