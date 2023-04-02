Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

11-year-old girl rushed to the hospital after dog attack in Erith

At 1.40pm yesterday (April 1), police were called to reports of a child injured after being attacked by a dog at an address on Byron Drive.

Officers, including armed officers, as well as the London Ambulance Service, were present.

The 11-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

Her injuries have been determined to be neither life-threatening nor life-altering.

There have been no other reports of injuries.

The dog was restrained and removed from the residence.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police and having an out-of-control dog.

The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

