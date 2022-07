KFRS are battling a large field fire off Church Road near Cobham that started around 6.45 p.m. this evening.

There were 15 fire engines, a bulk water carrier, four all-terrain vehicles, and a technical rescue unit on the scene.

The fire has been extinguished and the fire crews remain checking for hotspots and damping down. They are likely to remain overnight

Kent fire and rescue have been approached for comment