Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Wednesday, December 7, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Dartford’s Conservative Mp Has Asked The Prime Minister To Consider Making Just Stop Oil A “proscribed Organisation,” Arguing That “these People Are Not Protesters, They Are Criminals.”
Home BREAKING 13 Just Stop Oil supporters in Southwark Crown Court today charged with public nuisance; 1 released on bail

13 Just Stop Oil supporters in Southwark Crown Court today charged with public nuisance; 1 released on bail

by @uknip247

13 Just Stop Oil supporters appeared at Southwark Crown Court charged with public nuisance after taking action on M25 gantries on Nov 8th. 8 had already been granted bail, 5 attended from prison where they are on remand.

Their cases will be further heard on 20th December.

Just Stop Oil supporter granted bail

Alfred Beswick, 26, pleaded guilty and was granted bail; he is due to be released from custody later today after a stay of 30 days; he will return to court for sentencing on January 18th.

This brings to 24 the number of Just Stop Oil supporters in prison on remand or serving sentences for taking action to demand that the government halts new oil and gas licences.

A further 4 Just Stop Oil supporters are due in Guildford Crown Court tomorrow charged with public nuisance after taking action on M25 gantries on November 9th.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bromley stab victim rushed to hospital

Police detain four on suspicion of going equipped and being in possession...

A house burglar who tried to evade police by changing his clothes...

ASLEF members at 12 train companies have voted overwhelmingly to continue strike...

Both the vehicle involved and the pedestrian, a teenage girl, left the...

According to a senior pharmacist, a penicillin shortage is causing concern that...

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Omar Abdullah in Westminster have...

A police officer has been cleared of killing 10-year-old Makayah Dermot and...

Police  are appealing for more information or any sightings of Laurence

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has been elected as the SNP’sWestminster leader...

ITVX launches world-first British Sign Language channel

Detectives are appealing for fresh information relating to the murder of an...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"