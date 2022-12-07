13 Just Stop Oil supporters in Southwark Crown Court today charged with public nuisance; 1 released on bail

13 Just Stop Oil supporters appeared at Southwark Crown Court charged with public nuisance after taking action on M25 gantries on Nov 8th. 8 had already been granted bail, 5 attended from prison where they are on remand.

Their cases will be further heard on 20th December.

Just Stop Oil supporter granted bail

Alfred Beswick, 26, pleaded guilty and was granted bail; he is due to be released from custody later today after a stay of 30 days; he will return to court for sentencing on January 18th.

This brings to 24 the number of Just Stop Oil supporters in prison on remand or serving sentences for taking action to demand that the government halts new oil and gas licences.

A further 4 Just Stop Oil supporters are due in Guildford Crown Court tomorrow charged with public nuisance after taking action on M25 gantries on November 9th.