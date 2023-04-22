Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING 13-year-old Millie Havill has gone missing from Southampton

13-year-old Millie Havill has gone missing from Southampton

by uknip247
13-year-old R Millie Havill Has Gone Missing From Southampton

A family from Portsmouth are desperate to have their 13-Year-Old daughter Millie home after she failed to return yesterday sparking urgent missing person searches.

Officers are making enquiries and also alongside British Transport Police colleagues

Millie was last seen yesterday (Friday 21st) at around 9am but worryingly has not been seen since.

Now concerns are raised about where Millie may be and if she is safe.

There is a possibility that Millie may have departed on a train bound for London King’s Cross.

Millie’s Father has said;

“My daughter has been missing since 09.00 Friday the 21st of April, my wife and I are worried sick and has become so scary so is so vulnerable.”

If you have any information or have seen Millie please call police on 101.

I’m the event of an emergency please call 999 immediately.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Aston Villa fans were left angry after Lucas Digne suffered a cut to the face during today’s match against Brentford

A major route in North London was closed today evening (Saturday, April 22) due to violence, and three men and a woman were taken...

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation against online gambling company Bet365

Kent Police rubbish double stabbing rumours in Dartford

The family of a 10-year-old boy who sadly died following a road traffic collision have paid tribute to him

A man has been jailed for seven years and one month for raping a woman in Bridgwater

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Michael Buck who is missing from his home in #Harlow

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands

A man is in custody after a car failed to stop and damaged a number of police cars as it tried to evade officers...

More than 20 primary schools have benefitted from a police initiative offering safety and well-being advice

A stolen mobile phone was quickly returned to a teenage robbery victim after police were called to the scene and arrested a suspect

After their Fiesta collides with a Fiat 500 carrying a mother and her two children, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy are killed,...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.