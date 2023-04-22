13-year-old Millie Havill has gone missing from Southampton

A family from Portsmouth are desperate to have their 13-Year-Old daughter Millie home after she failed to return yesterday sparking urgent missing person searches.

Officers are making enquiries and also alongside British Transport Police colleagues

Millie was last seen yesterday (Friday 21st) at around 9am but worryingly has not been seen since.

Now concerns are raised about where Millie may be and if she is safe.

There is a possibility that Millie may have departed on a train bound for London King’s Cross.

Millie’s Father has said;

“My daughter has been missing since 09.00 Friday the 21st of April, my wife and I are worried sick and has become so scary so is so vulnerable.”

If you have any information or have seen Millie please call police on 101.

I’m the event of an emergency please call 999 immediately.