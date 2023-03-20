14 Trends That 2023 Has in Store for Fleet Management

Fleets flock to the roads daily in their thousands, whether they are large lorries, vans, or smaller commercial vehicles. Naturally, with the cost of fuel, labour, and maintenance, businesses in the fleet management industry can pay a fortune. However, with the introduction of innovative technology, fleet managers can have more control over vehicles in real-time, which helps to reduce outgoings and supports the drive towards reducing carbon emissions. Throughout this article, we discuss 14 fleet management trends in 2023.

Why Is Technology in Fleet Management Important?

Technology is an essential part of modern fleet management because it allows business leaders to implement smoother operations, which keeps their assets safe. For example, by catching distracted drivers, fleet managers can put in real-time strategies to keep them safe. Further, businesses can accurately forecast maintenance costs ahead of time, allowing them to budget more efficiently.

More Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

According to IDTechEx, the next decade will bring an enormous increase in the zero-emission lorry market, with estimations of an industry value of £200 billion. To achieve the ultimate dream of zero emissions, manufacturers are focusing on electric vehicles (EVs) and automation. When you pair both of these with fleet management software, you have a landscape where diesel and petrol-powered vehicles are becoming increasingly obsolete.

Businesses involved with large lorry fleet management still have some time to wait before EVs take over completely. However, fleets containing regular-sized cars can go electric now, as the UK’s infrastructure has evolved to accommodate them. If you’re unsure whether an EV is suitable for your fleet, head over to ElectriX and take the quiz.

Remote Management

The Covid-19 pandemic, which is still spreading despite the easing of restrictions, has had an enormous influence on the fleet management industry. In particular, there has been a shift in focus towards remote fleet management, meaning tech manufacturers are thinking up new ways to monitor productivity and activity. If businesses can employ reputable fleet management software, they will benefit from improved connectivity with drivers, more accurate data, and real-time tracking, which will strengthen communication efforts with shareholders and executives.

The traditional approach to fleet management was very narrow, meaning vehicles were laid dormant if not in use by a company. However, as the industry begins to look at the big picture and pushes towards more sustainability, businesses are welcoming MaaS. Essentially, this means that unused vehicles can be leased out, reducing the carbon footprint, saving money for borrowers, and making money for lenders.

Improved Data Security

The increase in technology is fantastic, but it means vehicles hold masses of sensitive information, which needs to be safeguarded. Therefore, businesses will prioritise cybersecurity in 2023. In particular, leaders are moving towards a more strategic management style, as opposed to tactical management. In light of this, greater staff training efforts are in place and new positions are opening to handle external or internal threats.

Tracking with Telematics

More fleet managers will adopt telematics to pull real-time data from their trucks, allowing them to understand how drivers are acting on the road and better inform staff training efforts. Alongside more usage, fleet management software will be improved with a range of new features including artificial intelligence (AI), voice controls, and in-cab video capturing.

Focus on Driver Safety

Driver safety is at the forefront of operations for any fleet manager, and this goes far beyond monitoring and improving driving habits. In 2023, leaders will still be focused on improving vehicle cleaning efforts, as they strive to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Demonstrating ongoing Covid-19 safety measures shows other people that your company is prepared and actively avoiding risks, which improves confidence.

The 5G Revolution Continues

Fleet management systems rely on GPS and mobile networks to connect systems and drivers, but this can often introduce slight delays in information transfers. Fortunately, the UK’s 5G network is continuing to improve, and businesses are being able to leverage the faster network to avoid latency. By investing in 5G-ready equipment, fleet management businesses can stay ahead of their competition and be prepared for the future.

Better Safety in General

Collisions are devastating for everyone involved, and part of the responsibility lies with fleet managers to reduce the number of accidents. To do this, fleet management software will be stacked towards driver safety, with features like greater alarm systems, driver behaviour analytics, and geofencing expected to be introduced across more software. With more intelligence systems at play, fleet management software will have the ability to send more notifications about driver activity.

Blockchain

Blockchain has been a hot topic of conversation over recent years, and it is showing zero signs of slowing down. This technology allows records to be stored on a highly secure and transparent ledger, which can never be tampered with.

In fleet management, smart contracts, which are responsible for NFTs, are being used to allow accurate product tracking. By using bar codes linked to the blockchain, each time a product reaches a new destination and gets scanned, the information is added to the blockchain. When a final destination is reached, receivers can view the entire supply chain on a blockchain, so they know there is no counterfeiting.

ML and AI Dash Cams

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) have been making waves across the tech industry, and they’re working hard to introduce solutions to countless problems with the supply chain. For example, AI dash cams are able to assess the road ahead and alert drivers of potential dangers before it happens. As well as this, they have the ability to help train drivers act safer on the roads.

Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) isn’t new technology itself, but it has only recently been applied functionally across businesses. When it comes to fleet management, AR is used for estimating loading times and ensuring safe handling in the field. Additionally, wearable AR glasses are being used by mechanics to observe vehicle parts and find problems that wouldn’t have been obvious. Fixing vehicles straight away reduce accidents, protects drivers, and avoids further damage being caused.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the name given to devices with the ability to communicate with each other, which includes sensors used within fleet management. For example, IoT sensors are capable of picking up changes in temperature, shocks, and even noises, allowing them to highlight damaged packages before the destination is reached. The information gathered by IoT sensors allows fleet managers to improve loading and handling procedures.

Fuel Management Systems

Fuel costs are one of the largest outgoings for any logistics business, so they need to reduce wastage across their entire fleet. The best way to do this is by using a fuel management system, which accurately measures fuel consumption and looks at how operators are driving. Using this information, fleet managers can immediately redirect vehicles to alternative routes, which will consume less fuel.

Fleet management in 2023 is geared toward reducing fuel consumption, keeping road users safe, converting to EVs and using data to greater effect. With more businesses adopting fleet management software, the wider industry will see improvements, which will help the post-pandemic world recover at a faster rate.