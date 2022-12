At 7.06pm on Wednesday, 27 December police were called to Armagh Road, E3 to assist the London Ambulance Service who were responding to reports that a 14-year-old boy had been bitten by a dog.

Officers attended with paramedics.

The boy was taken to an east London hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The dog has been secured and removed from the scene by police dog handlers.