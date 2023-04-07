A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fata fire in Newham.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick who leads the North East Command Unit said: “My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends. Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

14 Year Old Tiffany Died In A Fatal Fire In Beckton As 16 Year Old Boy Remains In Custody Arrested On Suspicion Of Her Murder Police Confirm

Police were called at approximately 17:28hrs on Thursday, 6 April to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Tollgate Road, E6.

Police, LAS and LFB attended.

At the address, a 14-year-old girl died and five others at the address were injured. Their injuries were not life-threatening and they have since been discharged from the hospital.

The fire is being treated as arson.

A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A scene and safety cordons remain in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are still keen to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet spoken with police.

“I understand the effect an incident of this kind will have on the local community and I reiterate Chief Superintendent Crick’s advice that anyone with concerns should speak with local officers. I would like to thank residents in the immediate area for their co-operation while my team conduct their enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim.”

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5315/6APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.