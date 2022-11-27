15 Fire engines and over 100 firefighters have been called to a massive blaze at Park Royal in North West London

Fire crews from across London have been scrambled to the Space Business Park on Abbey Road in North London after a blaze broke out just before 9am on Sunday and ripped through the business park.

A number of hoses and jets are in use and an aerial ladder and high-volume pump and hose layers has been sent to assist fire crews.

A number of road closures have been put in place and drivers and the public are being requested to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and it’s unclear if anyone has been injured

The London fire service has been approached for comment