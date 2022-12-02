15 year old and Sixteen year old set to appear in court over Abbeywood double murder

Two teenagers will appear in court charged with the murder of two 16-year-old males in south London.

A16-year-old male and a15-year-old male will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 December charged with the murder of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke.

An investigation was launched after police were called at around 5.10pm on Saturday, 26 November to reports of two people injured at two separate locations – Sewell Road, Abbey Wood and Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

At the Sewell Road location they found 16-year-old Charlie Bartolo, with stab wounds. Kearne Solanke, also 16, was discovered in Titmuss Avenue. He had also suffered stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, both boys sadly died.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.