15-year-old boy and 11 year old girl injured in a shooting, Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police have said “We’re investigating after emergency services were called to #Bushbury in #Wolverhampton just after 3pm yesterday afternoon (Monday) where shots were fired in Shelley Road. Ambulance colleagues attended to a 15-year-old boy who has a gunshot to his leg.
“An 11-year-old girl was in parkland off Shelley Road and also has a gunshot wound to her leg. Both were taken to hospital in a stable condition where they remain today (Tuesday).
“We understand that shortly after the shots were fired two cars, a suspected stolen black Mini and a grey Ford Focus, were reported in a chase in the Bushbury area. We later found the Mini abandoned in Third Avenue and it has been seized for forensic opportunities.”
“Our officers are also liaising with partners in local schools as we understand how upsetting an incident like this can be. We know it is shocking, especially in a residential area, and it is a priority for us establish what happened and who is responsible.
“We’d ask anyone who was in the Bushbury area yesterday afternoon to check their dashcam and doorbell footage as they may be able to assist with our on-going enquiries. Anyone with information, who we’ve not yet spoken to, should contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting investigation 20/393687/23.”