Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

15 Year Old Boy Found With Stab Injuries In Ilford
Home » Breaking » 15 year old boy found with stab injuries in Ilford

15 year old boy found with stab injuries in Ilford

by @uknip247

At 3.17pm on Tuesday, 10 January, police were called to Ilford Lane IG1 in response to reports of a stabbing.

Officers used LAS to respond.

They discovered a 15-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital; his condition is being assessed.

At this early stage, police are attempting to ascertain the facts.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, video, or images that can assist police should dial 101 and reference CAD 4200/10 Jan.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Dozens of motorists were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving...

Two men were sentenced after narrowly avoiding a head-on collision while overtaking...

A teenager has been jailed for life following a shooting in Liverpool...

Police in Brighton and Hove have charged a man in connection with...

Officers apprehended a man suspected of committing a robbery in Sittingbourne quickly

A man and a woman have been charged after alleged cocaine and...

Amazon has announced that it will close three UK warehouses, affecting 1,200...

Following an incident in Bexleyheath, a man was detained and taken to...

A middle-aged man caught wheeling a suitcase packed full of cannabis has...

A Sheffield man who raped and sexually abused a child will spend...

A Two people have been charged with the murder of Adam Thomson

A drone pilot has pleaded guilty to endangering an aircraft after nearly...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"