15 year old boy found with stab injuries in Ilford

At 3.17pm on Tuesday, 10 January, police were called to Ilford Lane IG1 in response to reports of a stabbing.

Officers used LAS to respond.

They discovered a 15-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital; his condition is being assessed.

At this early stage, police are attempting to ascertain the facts.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, video, or images that can assist police should dial 101 and reference CAD 4200/10 Jan.