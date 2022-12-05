Major incident declared as 150 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict factories at Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton

Just after 9pm on 5th December 2022, Wst Midlands fire and rescue were called to a large fire at a derelict factory at Lower Horseley Fields, Wolverhampton.

The entire factory, measuring approximately 15m x 30m, is involved in fire and has spread to neighbouring units

Four fire engines initially responded. The response was quickly increased due to the scale of the fire, and we now have more than 20 appliances in attendance. Two hydraulic platforms are also being utilised as our crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Just after 10pm, we declared this a major incident, due to the size of the incident and its proximity to the nearby railway line and houses.

If you live in the local area, please keep windows and doors closed.

Fire Crews are working with other agencies, such as Police and Network Rail, as we continue to deal with this incident.

Further updates to follow.