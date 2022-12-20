150 people have been evacuated after a gas main ruptured in the City of London pouring gas into building

Hundreds of people were evacuated in London after a gas main ruptured, and fire crews were called in.

During rush hour, firefighters rushed to the scene.

Around 150 people were evacuated from properties in the City of London after a gas main ruptured.

The London Fire Brigade has been called to the scene of an incident on Seething Lane near the intersection with Crutched Fryers Lane in the capital. Around 150 people were evacuated from commercial establishments and offices.

It is unknown when they will be permitted to return. Commuters passing through the area have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

“Firefighters are attending a ruptured gas main on Seething Lane at the junction of Crutched Fryers Lane in the City of London,” the London Fire Brigade tweeted.