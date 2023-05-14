1,500 UK Troops Join Major NATO Exercise Amid Expanded UK Deployment to Estonia

More than 1,500 UK troops have embarked on a joint training exercise with personnel from NATO Alliance countries as part of a significant military operation taking place in Estonia.

Under the Light Dragoon Battlegroup, over 140 platforms including Mastiff, Jackal, and Coyote have been deployed to Estonia for Exercise Spring Storm, reflecting the expanded UK deployment in the region. This exercise serves as a testament to the UK’s commitment to NATO, with personnel from all three services of the UK Armed Forces actively participating in training and operational activities in Estonia.

Exercise Spring Storm involves over 14,000 personnel from 11 NATO countries, who will demonstrate interoperability in multi-domain training scenarios. The exercise aims to reinforce the UK-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, increasing its strength to a brigade-sized deployment.

Being the largest annual military exercise involving the UK-led NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup, Exercise Spring Storm includes forces from both the UK and France. The joint effort showcases the collaboration and coordination between the participating nations, highlighting their commitment to NATO.

Last year, during the NATO summit, the UK pledged to enhance its eFP commitment. This year’s exercise marks the first instance of a UK brigade-sized deployment to Estonia, with hundreds more personnel involved compared to previous deployments.

Ground units participating in Exercise Spring Storm will be tested in challenging and diverse Estonian terrain. They will face realistic battlefield scenarios, including trench assaults, reconnaissance missions, light infantry tactics, armoured vehicle manoeuvres, and combined arms warfare.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace emphasized the significance of the exercise, stating that it demonstrates the strength of interoperability among the UK and partner nations. He also highlighted the importance of defending shared values and freedom while supporting Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.

Aside from land-based operations, the Royal Air Force (RAF) will conduct training exercises in reconnaissance and air-land integration. Additionally, the Royal Marines Commandos will carry out a beach assault exercise to assess the UK’s maritime strike capability.

The eFP serves as a continuous NATO presence along the eastern border, acting as a deterrent against any potential aggression towards the Alliance’s borders. Recent actions conducted by the UK-led eFP include air intercepts of Russian aircraft by RAF fighter jets.

Personnel from the British Army’s 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team (7LMBCT) HQ and Light Dragoons Battlegroup (LD BG) have joined forces with the Queen’s Royal Hussars (QRH) for Exercise Spring Storm. The participating units bring a range of capabilities, including Challenger 2 tanks, Warrior and CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Jackal vehicles, CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, British GMLRS, and US HIMARS artillery.

In support of the exercise, the RAF has deployed four Wildcat and five Apache helicopters, along with three Typhoon fighter jets.

Lieutenant Colonel Steve Wilson, the Commanding Officer of the Queen’s Royal Hussars, expressed excitement about the exercise, emphasizing the opportunity to train in the terrain they may need to defend. The joint battlegroup, fully integrated with the 1st Estonian Brigade, brings together highly trained and capable troops from the UK and France. The exercise aims to demonstrate the capabilities and resolve of the NATO alliance.

Exercise Spring Storm follows a peer-on-peer format, allowing the LD Battlegroup’s reconnaissance capabilities to be tested against the QRH Battlegroup’s heavy armour, and vice versa.

The exercise serves as a crucial demonstration of the UK’s commitment to NATO and its continued efforts to enhance interoperability and strengthen the security of the Alliance’s eastern flank.