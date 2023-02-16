An untaxed vehicle has led officers to seize more than £15,000 of suspected illicit tobacco in Chatham

The cigarettes and loose tobacco were found hidden inside a car in Holborn Lane on Tuesday 15 February by officers from Medway’s Community Safety Unit (CSU).

The officers were in the area with staff from Trading Standards as part of ongoing enforcement to tackle the sale of illicit tobacco and while there they were made aware of a nearby car which was alleged to be untaxed.

Upon checking the vehicle they found more than £15,000 of suspected illicit tobacco inside. The items were believed to be linked to a nearby newsagent which was using the vehicle as storage for the tobacco.

As a result officers seized the cigarettes along with the vehicle.

PC Liam Wolfe of Medway’s CSU said: ‘The sale of illicit cigarettes not only financially hinders law abiding businesses but also poses serious health risks to those in our communities.

‘Regulations are in place to ensure that the tobacco products consumed on a daily basis are as safe as possible and do not contain unregulated ingredients.

‘Kent Police is determined to work with our partner agencies to stamp out the illegal sale of unregulated tobacco, and hold offenders to account for their behaviour.’

Trading Standards will continue their investigation and upon conclusion will take any appropriate action required against the business.