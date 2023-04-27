Hastings motorist falls foul of window tint regulations

A local driver received an unwelcome lesson on the consequences of excessive window tinting after being stopped by the Road Policing Unit (RPU) on Bexhill Road in Hastings. The RPU discovered that the front side windows of the driver’s vehicle only allowed 32% of light to pass through, far below the legal limit. The driver was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice and instructed to remove the tint immediately.

The regulations for tinted front windscreens and front side windows depend on the vehicle’s initial usage date. For vehicles first used on or after April 1, 1985, front windscreens must allow at least 75% of light through, and front side windows must allow at least 70% of light through. There are no rules regarding the tinting of rear windscreens or rear passenger windows.

Window tints can significantly impair a driver’s visibility, making it more difficult to spot vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, especially in low light conditions. This can be particularly problematic around dawn and dusk or during sudden changes in weather when light levels shift rapidly. The RPU encourages drivers to be aware of these risks and ensure their vehicles comply with legal tinting limits.