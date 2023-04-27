Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Hastings motorist falls foul of window tint regulations

Hastings motorist falls foul of window tint regulations

by
Hastings Motorist Falls Foul Of Window Tint Regulations

A local driver received an unwelcome lesson on the consequences of excessive window tinting after being stopped by the Road Policing Unit (RPU) on Bexhill Road in Hastings. The RPU discovered that the front side windows of the driver’s vehicle only allowed 32% of light to pass through, far below the legal limit. The driver was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice and instructed to remove the tint immediately.

The regulations for tinted front windscreens and front side windows depend on the vehicle’s initial usage date. For vehicles first used on or after April 1, 1985, front windscreens must allow at least 75% of light through, and front side windows must allow at least 70% of light through. There are no rules regarding the tinting of rear windscreens or rear passenger windows.

Window tints can significantly impair a driver’s visibility, making it more difficult to spot vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, especially in low light conditions. This can be particularly problematic around dawn and dusk or during sudden changes in weather when light levels shift rapidly. The RPU encourages drivers to be aware of these risks and ensure their vehicles comply with legal tinting limits.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Teenager fighting for his life after being stabbed multiple times in East London knife attack

A Herne Bay man who repeatedly threatened and followed a woman has been jailed

Police are working to trace Danville Miller, who is wanted on recall to prison after a reported assault in Sheffield in August 2022

Two deranged rapists from West London drove a woman to Slough and threatened her in a remote park before committing a heinous sexual attack

A young woman has been discovered deceased at her boarding school

A woman in her 80s suffered life-changing injuries and is being treated in a hospital

The parents of a man who sustained serious injuries after being assaulted while on a night out in Colchester have thanked officers for their...

A detective who has put numerous child sex offenders behind bars has been crowned Nottinghamshire Police’s top officer

Man arrested in Crawley after attempted child abduction at local play area

A man who assaulted his partner while she was pregnant and threatened the welfare of her unborn baby has been jailed

A banned driver who left a man dead and his wife seriously injured as they crossed a road has been jailed.

Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.